Michaella slams Love Is Blind viewers for their cruel comments about her appearance

“What I never expected from this experience was to question whether or not I was attractive,” Michaella writes on her Substack. In an article she published, she’s calling out viewers who are leaving harsh comments about her looks after starring on Love Is Blind.

“I’ve never had so many people tell me what I should do to my face and body,” she starts off the post. “I’ve also never been compared to another woman by so many people I’ve never met.”

Michaella opened up about how jarring it is to have random viewers make such free comments about her physical appearance: “It’s a strange experience to go on television to find love and then open your phone to find strangers discussing your appearance as if it’s something they’ve been asked to evaluate.”

“I knew people would have opinions about me, I expected people to talk about my relationship, the decisions I made, and the things I said. What I didn’t expect was how much conversation there would be about the way I look,” she writes.

“I’ve seen people compare our attractiveness, as though there has to be a winner. As though two women existing in the same story means the public has to decide which one is prettier. I keep thinking about how dangerous that conversation is, not just for the women being compared, but for every woman reading it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaella | 🤍 (@michaellagiorgio)

Michaella admits that she didn’t look her best on the show and could have spent more time getting ready, but that’s not the point. “I could have worried more about my hair and makeup and how I would look on camera, but I was there to get to know my partner. I wanted to spend my time with him, having conversations, building a connection, and experiencing what was in front of me,” she says. “That felt more important than looking glam.”

She also made references to “another woman”, and we think she’s referring to Diana. “I don’t want anyone tearing down another woman to make me feel better. I don’t want to be told that I “win” a comparison, either. Both keep us in the same conversation: one where women’s appearances are up for debate, and our value depends on how we measure up to someone else.”

“I’m still figuring out what it feels like to be seen by so many people and to have my appearance discussed so openly,” she says. “Some days I can brush it off. Other days I find myself looking a little closer in the mirror. When that happens, I try to remember what I was actually doing in those moments on screen. I was getting to know someone I cared about. I was present in my own life. And I don’t want strangers’ opinions about my face to become the way I remember it.”

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