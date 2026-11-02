All the LGBTQ Love Is Blind cast members over the years, from Carlton Morton to Brittany Dodson 

The 30 Love Is Blind contestants have deep and meaningful conversations in the pods, with some even opening up about their sexuality. So, here are all the LGBTQ Love Is Blind cast members over the years.

Carlton Morton

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Carlton starred in season one of Love Is Blind, and he had a massive blow-up in Mexico with his then-fiancée, Diamond, after he came out to her as bisexual.

” But as soon as I began telling her that I was bisexual, I felt so much anxiety,” he told Women’s Health. Our entire relationship just flashed in front of me. I could see it falling apart. I began to self-sabotage because her reaction didn’t seem 100 per cent positive.”

“Being bisexual comes with a lot of stigmas, many of which I knew I’d face after the show aired,” Carlton shared. “People tend to think that we haven’t made up our minds, we’re not capable of successfully being in monogamous relationships, and we’re sexually promiscuous. That’s just not the case.”

Stacy Snyder

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Stacy starred in season five of LIB and revealed the following year in 2024 that she is queer. She came out in an Instagram video that featured another woman. She captioned the Instagram post: “Surprise! #🌈”

Brittany Dodson

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Brittany starred on season eight of LIB, and it’s safe to say that she definitely didn’t find love in the pods. Her boyfriend Devin Buckley had an extremely “immature” reaction after she opened up about her past relationships with women.

“It’s not like every woman that’s walking past me, I’m looking at — or guy, for that matter. That’s a part of life, exploring your sexuality, exploring who you are, and I just felt like it was just a very closed-minded view,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

His “very narrow-minded view” was a complete dealbreaker for Brittany. ” I really wish that he could have just been a little more supportive in that. I kind of picked up that he wasn’t going to be that, so I was like, all right, yeah, let’s exit stage left.”

Madison Errichiello

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Madison is another season eight LIB contestant who opened up about her bisexuality while in the pods. However, the show never aired those conversations despite Madison receiving tons of airtime.

“I definitely thought that would air, because it’s a big part of who I am,” she told Elite Daily. “I know there are people who might have thoughts about me going on this show being a bi person, but I still like men. The bi erasure goes crazy sometimes.”

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