Everything Blake’s been up to since Erika called off their Love Is Blind wedding

After never making it down to the altar with Erika on Love Is Blind, Blake has been travelling the world and living his best life on the open ocean. So, here’s everything that Blake’s been up to since Love Is Blind season 11.

In September, Blake spent “14 days through the mountains of Kyrgyzstan”, according to his Instagram. “Fermented horse milk, freezing nights, sleeping in yurts, wild thunderstorms, horseback riding, endless mud, Russian vodka, hot soup, horse shit campfires, 8+ hr car rides, views for days, and some of the friendliest people we’ve ever met, all together with the best,” his Instagram caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stijn van der Bruggen (@instijngramm)

Blake also crossed the Atlantic last year in May, sharing some videos of the journey on his Instagram.

After agreeing to call the wedding off, they decided to “see what it’s like on the other side,” Erika told Tudum. We have to wait for the reunion on November 8 to see if the two managed to make it out the other side, but there’s been tons of evidence that suggests they’ve split.

Blake’s been spotted looking rather cosy with a girl in his tagged photos on socials, and it really does look like they’re romantic.

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A woman called Gisselle, who he’s been hanging out with since October 2025, has been posting photos with him. Before the LIB finale has even been shown, she shared a series of photos with friends, and then within that round-up, she smiled with Blake for a sunset snap.

From the looks of things, they work together and have been hanging out in Croatia since as far back as August last year, before the show was even filmed. But since that recent romantic-looking photo of them wearing very nice clothes, someone asked if it’s a LIB spoiler. She also shared a group photo to her Instagram Story that calls Blake and others “family,” while it does look like her job involves being a chef on a boat – similar to what Blake offered Erika in the pods!

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