Where Erika and Blake stand after leaving Love Is Blind together without getting married

Why is almost every single couple who’s made it to the final two episodes this season of Love Is Blind seemingly incapable of actually ending their relationship on camera? And yes Erika and Blake I’m looking at you specifically, so what do we know about whether these two are actually still together after Love Is Blind?

In their final scene together the two agreed that it felt too soon to be getting married but that they still wanted to be together, and so decided to leave the experiment together. Whilst Blake looked absolutely delighted, more so it seemed to not be getting married, Erika was pretty devastated about the whole thing.

Erika clarified during the episode: “It was more ‘Let’s call the wedding off and see what it’s like on the other side.” She told Tudum: “We wanted to continue to try it on our own terms. It was something that we felt like was a better option,” she says. “I am grateful that we took the path that we wanted to take together.”

So, are Blake and Erika still together after calling off their wedding on Love Is Blind?

Well, it’s all a bit up in the air and we won’t be able to know for certain until the Love Is Blind reunion. However, there are some clues.

The two are following each other on Instagram, however that could just be something Netflix enforces to stop sleuths from reading too much into it. One week ago Erika commented under one of Blake’s posts, saying”my guyyy” with a love heart emoji, to which he responded with a smiley face emoji. Whilst that could indicate they’re still together if anything I think that’s more evidence for them not being, and they’re trying to keep us guessing.

As for Blake he’s still very much cruising around the world, and in Croatia over the summer. He was also in a lot of pictures with a lot of girls, including this one where him and this girl look remarkably like a couple…

If I had to put money on it I’d say that Blake and Erika are not still together after Love Is Blind and they tried to make it work after the show and it just didn’t happen. Given he seems to be constantly at sea, according to his socials, and that was already an existing issue for them on the show I just don’t see a relationship happening. I guess we’ll have to wait for the reunion to air to find out!

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