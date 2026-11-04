Everything Aneha has been up to since her awkward altar moment with Cam on Love Is Blind

Aneha left things with Cam, well… super awkward. She made it down the aisle, but when it comes to saying “I do,” she goes silent. Aneha says that Cam is still “her person”, but she can’t marry him today and slowly walks away from the altar. They’re still fiancés, but everything is super weird.

So, here’s everything that Aneha has been up to in the year since filming Love Is Blind.

She celebrated her 28th birthday on February 1, and looking at her Instagram post, it seems like she had a pretty memorable 27. “This past year changed me in ways I couldn’t have imagined. Beyond grateful for the friends, memories, and adventures that made it unforgettable. Cheers to an even bigger year! Hellooo twenty-ATE”

Like Erika, Aneha’s also started a Cameo, so viewers can request videos and messages from her.

Aneha also started a Can’t Stop Will Talk Instagram reels series, saying she wants to talk about her Love Is Blind experience. She revealed that she used to be “100 pounds heavier” but then decided that she wanted to take control of her life and eat healthier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneha Singh (@anehahaha)

She addressed her empty fridge that was shown on the show, saying: “The best way for me to start losing weight was to be active, track some of the foods I was eating, and that also meant not buying snacks.” It’s the first video in the series, so hopefully we’ll get to learn more about her Love Is Blind experience soon.

Aneha also attended the Patriots NFL game last month with the rest of the Love Is Blind cast.

On top of media events for Love Is Blind, Aneha has also “been working on some exciting new things and can’t wait to share it with you all,” according to an Instagram post from August. It looks like she’s been in the music studio, so should we expect an album from her?

Her Instagram doesn’t reveal much about her life since filming wrapped, but it’s clear she’s been living her best life in Boston since.

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