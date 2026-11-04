There’s a way to watch the juicy Love Is Blind reunion a day early, and it’s through Netflix

You can get the tea before anyone else!

Now the Love Is Blind finale is upon us, the next most important thing is that juicy season 11 reunion, and something tells me the drama is going to be off the charts…

Now, officially the Love Is Blind season 11 reunion releases on Sunday, November 8th at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET on Netflix. But what if I told you there’s a very legal way to watch it a whole day early?! And it’s so easy to do.

Here’s how you can watch the Love Is Blind season 11 reunion a whole day early

You can RSVP through Netflix’s website to attend the Love Is Blind Season 11: Exclusive Reunion Watch Party to watch the episode a day before it launches on Netflix. Expect deleted scenes, surprise guests, and a live chat where you can react to every shocking detail alongside fellow fans.

The event airs live on Tudum (which is Netflix’s own news and interviews website) on November 7th, at 9pm GMT/ 1pm PT/ 4pm ET. You can join the waiting room 15 minutes before the live event kicks off, although it’s worth noting the reunion itself isn’t being filmed live as it was already filmed a couple of weeks ago.

The reunion watch party will then start alongside a live chat, so you can dissect all the shocking revelations about who’s still together and what went down after filming alongside fellow dedicated viewers.

Following the reunion, which should last about an hour, you can continue watching to have a peek at deleted scenes, including never-before-seen pod dates and footage from the romantic getaways. And then if you so desire you can watch it all over again when it officially releases on Sunday on Netflix itself.

A word of warning through, if you want to watch it a day early you have to watch it live when it starts airing, as it won’t be available on Netflix yet and you’ll then have to wait until the next day.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.