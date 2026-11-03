‘I’m single’: Ezra Frech from Dancing With the Stars shuts down Hailey Bills dating rumours

Ezra Frech is keeping Dancing With the Stars viewers on their toes amidst dating rumours with pro Hailey Bills. He hasn’t revealed much about whether sparks are flying with her, but word on the street is that there’s DEFINITELY a connection. So, here’s everything Ezra’s said about his dating life and how he feels about Hailey.

In a TikTok Live from November 2, Ezra told Emma Slater and Sharna Burgess that he’s “single” and “locked in on dancing.” He’s not leaving room for any rumours, saying: “That’s all I’ll say.”

I’m starting a rumor #DWTS https://t.co/ZuGcrFE9iz — Karagach support ❤️ (@Nic_challenge) November 3, 2026

A week ago, The Sun reported that, “Ezra and Hailey are still hanging out off the show and they’re getting even flirtier,” according to a source. “They seem really, really happy when they are together. They laugh a LOT.”

“They are being really careful not to post each other right now because they don’t want the chatter about them potentially dating to overtake everything else. Ezra is really serious about making it to the finals and even winning this show. At the end of the day, he has the mindset of an Olympian. So he’s not letting a crush get in the way of winning the show. So they’re being strict about not posting together until the season is over.”

A month ago another source reported that, “Hailey and Ezra are always hanging out backstage together.”

“They have gotten really flirty with each other and are openly flirty in front of the cast,” the source reported. “It’s gotten to the point where all the pros and contestants and even the crew members are pushing for them to date. They both are very genuine and have a similar sense of humour, so they’ve been getting along so well and getting closer every week of the competition.”

Hailey was eliminated during the first week of DWTS, after making history as the second woman pro to be in a same-sex couple.

For now, Ezra and Hailey are both keeping things under wraps if they really are dating.

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