The $150 SKIMS advent calendar is just full of hair ties, and it’s daylight robbery

Advent calendar season is officially here, and the SKIMS one is getting absolutely dragged. The brand’s 2026 Accessories Advent Calendar is a 12-day calendar priced at £158 / $150, and it dropped as part of the SKIMS holiday shop, which launched on Thursday, October 29. On paper, it sounds cute. SKIMS describes it as featuring twelve days of fun surprises, from hair accessories to keychains. But now that people have seen what’s actually behind each door, they’re not convinced.

So what’s inside the SKIMS advent calendar?

According to the SKIMS website, here’s what you get:

Day 1: Bear keychain

Day 2: 3-pack hair elastic

Day 3: 3-pack “stain” scrunchie

Day 4: 3-pack bobby pin

Day 5: SKIMS squishy

Day 6: 2-pack clips

Day 7: 2-pack bra elastic headband

Day 8: 3-pack “bobby pink”

Day 9: Comb keychain

Day 10: Logo keychain

Day 11: 3-pack satin scrunchie

Day 12: Faux fur compact mirror keychain

That’s four keychains, two lots of bobby pins and a stress toy, for $148. And unlike the brand’s $450 Panty Advent Calendar, there’s not a single piece of actual SKIMS clothing in sight.

After one person picked up the calendar, Reddit had a lot to say about it. “Not even a full pack of plain hair ties is taking me OUT,” one person wrote. Another said: “Wow, I haven’t seen bra strap headbands since I was in middle school. Can’t believe someone paid $150 for a collection of things you could’ve found at the bottom of my school backpack in 1999.”

And one person had a more direct message for shoppers: “Stop f**king giving the Kardashians money what is wrong with y’all.”

So does it actually save you money?

SKIMS hasn’t said what the contents are worth, and most of the items aren’t sold separately, so it’s hard to put an exact number on it.

But if you go by SKIMS’ own prices, you’re paying a lot for very basic bits. On the SKIMS site, a satin and velour scrunchie 2-pack is listed at $24, a micro fiber scrunchie 2-pack at $18, and a silicone case keychain at $12. By that logic, the calendar might roughly work out to what you’d pay buying SKIMS accessories separately.

The catch is that this only works if you think two scrunchies are worth $24 in the first place. On the high street, you can pick up a Kitsch five-piece set of satin sleep scrunchies for $7.94 at Walmart, and similar bear keychains are widely available for under $10. Buy the non-SKIMS version of everything in the calendar and you’d likely spend a small fraction of $148.

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