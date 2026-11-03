Where Ezra Sosa has finished in past DWTS seasons, after elimination with Julia Stiles

We’re so sad to see Ezra Sosa eliminated alongside his celeb Dancing With the Stars partner, Julia Stiles, because that means we’ll have to wait an entire year before we see him on the DWTS stage again! He’s only had three seasons as a full-time pro, so here’s where Ezra finished in past DWTS seasons.

Season 35 – 8th place

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Sadly, Ezra’s time on DWTS season 35 with Julia Stiles has come to an end. Last night, they were eliminated on Disney Week after dancing a Paso Doble.

They had an incredible season and undeniable chemistry. Julia thanked Ezra countless times for being “the best partner” and frequently spoke about his support.

Speaking after the elimination, Julia said: “This has been such an incredible experience just physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, all of it, so I will always have that with me. And I’m really, really glad that we were able to go out with a bang.”

She added: “Really sad because I’m going to miss seeing this guy every day.” Ezra was clearly struggling to hold it together as he replied: “I’m going to miss you too. She made me a better person. Oh, I’m going to cry. I’m going to cry.”

When asked how it felt now the news was sinking in, Julia didn’t sugarcoat it. “It sucks, huh? It’s a bummer, it’s bummer city,” she said. “I had so much fun on this show, so much fun. I loved seeing you every day; I loved working with you. I felt like I grew so much emotionally, spiritually, physically, all of it.”

Season 34 – 3rd place

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Ezra had an amazing run for season 34 with his celeb partner and Olympic gymnast, Jordan Chiles. They made it all the way to the final, scoring tens across the board but ultimately ended in third place. What a comeback!

Season 33 – 13th place

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Ezra arguably has the most iconic debut season. He was partnered with the infamous con artist Anna Delvey. Sadly, they were eliminated in week two after dancing a quickstep to Suddenly I See by KT Tunstall.

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