Meet Hulu’s star-studded cast of The Mob and where you know them from, including Harry Jowsey

In the world of never-ending celeb reality TV, a new series just dropped, and we’re already obsessing over it. Hulu’s The Mob features a star-studded celeb cast of actors, reality stars, and musicians, all competing for a $250,000 cash prize. So, here’s the full list of The Mob cast members and where you know these icons from.

Aida Turturro

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Aida is a TV icon, best known for her role on The Sopranos as Tony’s sister, Janice.

Bella Palk

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Bella starred on Hulu’s Love Overboard, where a group of singles board a yacht in search of love.

Bruno Tonioli

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Bruno is a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars since 2005 and has been a judge on the series since day one.

Chelsea Lazkani

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Chelsea has been on Netflix’s Selling Sunset since season five, but she’s now rumoured to not return for season 10.

Debi Mazar

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Debi’s a 90s film legend, appearing in roles in Goodfellas, Malcom X, and Batman Forever, but she’s best known for starring in Entourage and Younger.

Demi Engemann

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Former MomTok member Demi used to be on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives before she quit the show after season four.

Harry Jowsey

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He’s the internet’s most-hated man, so you either love him or hate him. Harry has a long, storied reality TV career, starring on countless dating and game shows since he first appeared on Heartbreak Island and Too Hot to Handle.

Joe Gorga

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Joey has spent years in front of the camera on The Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside his wife Melissa.

Maria Georgas

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Maria “let me slip into something a little bit more comfortable” Georgas. Bachelor Nation knows and loves her, as she starred on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

Shane Parton

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Don’t worry if you don’t recognise Shane, because you shouldn’t! He was supposed to appear on Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette, but we all know how that ended…

William Belli

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William is a drag queen who starred on season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Romeo Miller

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Romeo is a musician, rapper, and occasional actor. The Miller name might be familiar to some as he’s the son of rapper Master P and his brother, Hercy Miller, stars on Calabasas Confidential.

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