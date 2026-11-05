It’s over! Love Is Blind’s Sarah files for divorce from John due to ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Love Is Blind season 11’s only married couple, Sarah Williams and John Shannon, are getting divorced, and a podcaster has made claims about what allegedly caused the split.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Sarah filed for divorce from John in Massachusetts on June 4, citing an irretrievable breakdown of their marriage. The documents show the pair got married on March 27, 2025, and were already living apart by April 15, 2026, just over a year after their wedding.

In the filing, Sarah asks to go back to her former name and to divide their money and debts. She also asks a judge to stop John from restricting her personal freedom.

The news comes just after Wednesday’s season 11 finale, where Sarah and John were the only couple to say “I do”, despite clashing over politics, family and their very different outlooks on life.

Why did Sarah and John split up?

Neither Sarah nor John has publicly explained why they broke up. But podcaster Rikkii, who hosts Storytime with Rikkii, claimed on an October 30 episode that their separation came after Sarah found explicit text messages John had allegedly exchanged with a sex worker. Rikkii alleged that John met the woman while on a night out with fellow Love Is Blind cast member Rob.

“So they’re calling it an emotional affair,” Rikkii alleged. “I think it was about three text messages or something like that. And that is the reason for the separation.”

Rikkii said it was being described as an emotional affair because she didn’t believe John actually met up with the woman, but told listeners to wait for the reunion for the full details.

She also claimed the couple were struggling with other issues. “I think issues that they were having in their marriage were communication and then household stuff,” Rikkii continued. “He made it very clear that he expected her to be the nester and take on the mental load of the household, so I think that did end up coming into play as far as part of their separation.”

Will Sarah and John be at the reunion?

Sarah and John were no longer together by the time the cast filmed the reunion, which Rikkii claims took place in late October. That means viewers can expect the split to be addressed when it airs.

Rikkii also claimed John faced the most heat at the reunion, saying he was “not doing well” there and that “the only one that got their feet held to the fire was John.” During the reunion trailer Nick Lachey can be seen asking someone whether they cheated, with Sarah also seen crying during another clip.

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