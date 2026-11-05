Mormon Wives’ Jen and Zac Affleck divorce after seven years, as she’s eight months pregnant

Jen Affleck has filed for divorce from her husband Zac Affleck after seven years of marriage, marking another relationship breakdown for the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The reality star, 27, filed the divorce petition on Tuesday, November 3, at the Fourth Judicial District Court in Provo, Utah, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report the news.

The split comes just months after Jen announced that she and Zac, 30, were expecting their fourth child together.

Despite the separation, a source exclusively told PEOPLE on Wednesday, November 4, that Zac “is doing okay” following Jen’s filing.

“He and Jen are staying focused on preparing for the baby and supporting their kids,” the insider added.

The couple, who first met in 2018 through the Mormon dating app Mutual, got engaged in early 2019 when Zac proposed at the Top of the Rock in New York City. They married in June of the same year.

Together, they share three children: daughter Nora, five, son Luca, three, and daughter Penelope, one.

Jen announced her fourth pregnancy on Instagram on June 18, with the news coming after the pair had previously navigated relationship difficulties, many of which played out on Hulu’s reality series.

Their marriage has been a recurring storyline on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, with viewers watching the couple face challenges surrounding Jen’s career ambitions and their relationship.

Jen’s divorce filing marks another significant split for the reality show’s cast, which has seen several marriages and relationships come to an end.

Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura are among the most recent cast members to separate, with Jordan filing for divorce in March 2026 after five years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in September.

Taylor Frankie Paul has also been through a divorce, having previously split from ex-husband Tate Paul in 2022. She later entered an on-and-off relationship with Dakota Mortensen, with whom she shares a son, although the pair have since gone their separate ways.

Meanwhile, Miranda Hope, who joined the show after her marriage to Chase McWhorter ended, divorced her husband in 2023. Fellow cast member Layla Taylor also divorced her former husband Clayton Wessel in 2023, before going on to pursue other relationships.

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