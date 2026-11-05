We just spotted a major casting clue that Blake from Love Is Blind is joining Below Deck

Is this the crossover we never knew we needed?!

Wait, is Blake from Love Is Blind season 11 about to be on Below Deck? We just spotted a MAJOR clue in Blake’s comment section that has us thinking he might be joining the cast of Below Deck.

On an Instagram post from May 2025, Jake Kelley, a casting director for reality TV, dropped a comment on Blake’s post about crossing the Atlantic Ocean: “Sent you a casting!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Carver (@tropicanacoyote)

One viewer was thinking what we’re thinking and replied: “sounds like Below Deck.”

Blake unfortunately didn’t respond publicly to Jake’s comment, but that doesn’t mean he never saw his DM.

And Jake has LOADS of reality TV credits under his belt, as a senior casting producer for Ain’t That Something Entertainment. According to his LinkedIn, Jake “recruits for various projects for networks like Netflix, ABC, and FOX, including Dance Moms and the Real Housewives of Miami.” He also “enjoys working with diverse and talented candidates.”

As a yachtie, Blake sails all over the world. He’s a captain with Sailing Collective, and “taught himself to sail on the lakes of Wisconsin on the family sunfish,” his bio reads.

He wasn’t always destined for the ocean, though. He actually started his career on Wall Street and then “started the world’s first carbon-neutral distillery in California.”

Blake has “since run charters in Croatia, Greece, Italy and the Caribbean.” Sailing Collective “leads low-impact, immersive sailing voyages exploring the world’s coastlines and communities for wide-eyed travellers.”

Based on his tagged photos, he participated in Yacht Week 2026 in Croatia this past summer. It’s “the original floating festival,” according to their Instagram.

For now, we’re left wondering whether Blake will actually appear on Below Deck or not.

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