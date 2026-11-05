Wilnie and Wilson split up on Love Is Blind, but it looks like they’ve got back together

Wilnie and Wilson called off their wedding during the finale of Love Is Blind season 11 after disagreeing about household responsibilities, affection, and marriage expectations. However, the comment sections on Wilnie and Wilson’s Instagram seem to suggest that they’ve rekindled things and have gotten back together.

“You wanted somebody to fall in love with who you were, and I did,” Wilnie told Wilson. “Just sucks that I fell in love with somebody who didn’t really fall in love with who I am.”

“I feel extremely heartbroken. But I really gave it my all,” Wilson said about their break-up.

Days ago, Wilnie posted an Instagram reel showing her shopping at Louis Vuitton. So, of course, we ran to the comments to see if there were any signs of Wilson, and the Love Is Blind gods blessed us.

“Is this my credit card?!” Wilson commented on her post that’s captioned: “Somebody’s princess 👑 ✨ #netflix #loveisblind”

She then fired back with, “definitely not on the joint account.” Um, is this not the biggest confirmation ever? I mean, I wouldn’t be joking about a joint bank account on social media with my ex-fiancé.

Wilnie then posted another reel showing her wheeling her own luggage across the street and then loading it into a car with the caption: “POV: Beating the helpless allegations one suitcase at a time.”

Someone left a comment saying, “This lil banter thing ya’ll got going is cute or whatever 😝💁🏽‍♀️😅🥰” to which Wilnie replied with, “We’re a little funny.”

So they’ve both been ACTIVE on social media and have left us with all sorts of juicy clues that lead us to think they’re still together. We just have to wait and see what their relationship status is now at the reunion.

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