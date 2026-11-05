Everything Cam has been up to since his awkward Love Is Blind altar moment with Aneha

From Aneha’s comments about his appearance to her saying no at the altar, Cam’s been put through the wringer on this season of Love Is Blind. With the reunion just days away, we’re wondering what Cam has been up to in the year since his super awkward Love Is Blind altar moment with Aneha.

It’s been revealed that, according to Reality Receipts, Cam and Aneha called off their engagement. At the altar, Aneha turned Cam down, saying: “I still believe you’re my person, but I do not [say yes] today. I need more time.”

They agreed to stay engaged at the altar, but allegedly, Cam and Aneha called off their engagement and aren’t even dating anymore. He also allegedly said he was planning to say no to Aneha at the altar; she just happened to go first.

He’s been pretty quiet on social media since going on Love Is Blind, but he’s dabbled in some Instagram videos. Cam’s also been capitalising on his dad jokes bit from the show by making Instagram reels with more jokes he “should’ve said on Love Is Blind.”

He also joined some of the other cast members to support the MSPCA-Angell, an animal shelter in Massachusetts. Cam even had a cat named after him!

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This wasn’t the only event he’s attended recently with his other Love Is Blind cast members. He went to a New England Patriots NFL game in October and got to be on the sidelines.

He’s also continued his involvement with the Make Fashion Clean (MFC) Tie-Dye Inc., where he’s served as a board member since 2022. He also serves as the initiative’s treasurer. Cam’s been busy “guiding our organisation through its final phase and overseeing its dissolution by the end of 2027 or in 2028.”

He took a dreamy holiday to Italy back in September 2025, for what looks like one of his friends’ weddings on the Amalfi Coast.

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