Aneha says telling Cam ‘not yet’ on Love Is Blind brought ‘disappointment’ and ‘relief’

She claims that the pair agreed that whatever happened, they would stay together

Love Is Blind season 11’s Aneha Singh has opened up about what was going through her mind when she told Cam “I don’t know” at the altar, and it turns out the couple had already talked about saying no.

In a new interview with Vulture, Aneha said she was “struggling” in that moment. “I have really bad anxiety, too. I was like, I could say yes and it could be great, but it also could not be great,” she explained. “Are we really compatible? Is love really enough?”

She said she’d discussed those questions with Cam and his parents beforehand, and came to the conclusion that love alone wasn’t enough to go through with the wedding. “I do think love is a lot of the pie, but it’s not the entire pie,” she said.

Aneha and Cam had already agreed it was ‘most likely’ a no

Aneha revealed that she and Cam had talked about their answers before the wedding day, and they both felt it was probably going to be a no. “We said on both of our parts that most likely, it’s a no, but we should still go to the altar if there’s even the slightest chance that we say yes,” she said.

The couple decided to go through with the ceremony anyway after a conversation with Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen, who told them that people sometimes go from a no to a yes on the day itself, and that it has worked out before. “That’s what we were hopeful for,” Aneha said.

Crucially, the pair agreed that whatever happened, they would stay together. “We said regardless of what the answer was going to be, we’re going to stay together, whether married or engaged,” she said.

But she admitted the day itself was still hard. With her dress on and her family and friends there to celebrate, she said, “the day of it was tough.”

‘There was a feeling of disappointment mixed in with relief’

When it came to saying “not yet” at the altar, Aneha said her emotions were mixed. “There was a feeling of disappointment mixed in with relief,” she said. “I have to trust my gut. It didn’t feel right.”

Despite that, she said she felt “content” with the decision, because she and Cam believe they found each other for a reason. Rather than rushing into marriage, the couple planned to try a more traditional relationship and see how it went.

That also gives Cam the chance to properly get to know her family. Aneha explained that her parents live in California, so it wasn’t easy for them to come and meet Cam during filming, and that they’re “shy and traditional in terms of how to marry.”

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