Former DWTS pro Maks Chmerkovskiy dragged Maura Higgins for being the ‘weakest’ celeb left

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim ‘Maks’ Chmerkovskiy just dropped his hot take on Ramble, calling Maura Higgins the “weakest dancer left in the competition.”

Maks, who is also Val’s brother, dropped his opinion on social media platform Ramble, writing: “Hot take: Maura is the weakest dancer left in the competition.”

To make it even worse, he’s literally getting paid by the app to make these nasty comments. “You keep 90 to 100 per cent of all advertising and fan revenue generated by your community, something no other platform offers,” Ramble’s website explains.

Viewers are calling out his negative behaviour, and rightfully so. “Hot take it’s time for you to move on Maks. It’s giving peaked and doesn’t know what to do with himself anymore,” one Reddit user fired back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

His comment comes just after Maura opened up on social media about how hard the DWTS experience has been for her. “This week was definitely one of the toughest I’ve had so far. I was really unwell, running on very little energy and trying to learn two dances, but I gave it absolutely everything I had❤️” she wrote.

“I came into this experience knowing I wasn’t a dancer, a performer or an athlete, but I wanted to challenge myself, step outside my comfort zone and give something completely new my absolute best & that’s exactly what I’m trying to do every single week.”

“I’m so grateful to still be here, to be learning and to have this opportunity,” she said. “I’m proud that I kept going, even when things felt impossible, and I promise I’ll keep giving it everything I’ve got!!”

There are only eight couples left on DWTS, so the pressure to make it to the final is bigger than ever. She’s coupled with pro dancer Mark Ballas, who “has been [her] biggest support throughout this journey.”

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