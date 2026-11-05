Everything we know about Whitney Leavitt’s new TV show after leaving SLOMW

Whitney Leavitt is back and better than ever. And thank god, because we’ve missed the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star on our screens. She just got a new TV show with Hulu after leaving SLOMW, so here’s everything we know about the new series.

Whitney announced the news on her Instagram in a joint post with Hulu and Get Real, captioning the video: “See you soon 👀🤭”

The series will follow “firebrand Whitney Leavitt and her family as they navigate her newfound fame and career ambitions while always putting family first,” according to Deadline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Leavitt (@whitleavitt)

The series “comes from Mormon Wives producer Jeff Jenkins Productions, 3BMG, and Leavitt Media House.” Yes, Whitney is starring in and producing her own unscripted series.

Whitney and her husband, Conner, launched an independent production company called Leavitt Media House in May 2026.

“We’re going to be working on a lot of unscripted and scripted,” she revealed to E! News. “We’re definitely in the development of an unscripted show right now, so I’m really excited to be able to share more about it, so we’ll see. You’ll have to find out soon.”

This comes six months after she announced her departure from Secret Lives while starring as Roxie Hart on Broadway’s Chicago. Her final run was on May 3, and she made a shock exit announcement during it.

Staying in character as Roxie Hart while reading a headline from a newspaper, Whitney said: “What is that? Whitney… let me see. ‘Whitney Leavitt announces she’s leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'”

Her SLOMW co-stars have shared their support for Whitney, with Demi, Mayci, and Layla dropping a comment on the post.

We still don’t know the name of the series, when it’s expected to drop, or if filming has even started. But one thing is certain: we haven’t seen the last of Whitney.

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