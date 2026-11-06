Zac Affleck admits he ‘begged’ Jen to stay, and found out about their divorce online

'It sucks because I really did feel like we had something pretty special'

It was announced yesterday via TMZ that Jen Affleck was divorcing from her husband Zac after seven years of marriage, all whilst being eight months pregnant.

However, Zac has now revealed that he only found out she’d filed for divorce because of the article, and admitted he’d “begged” her to stay.

Speaking in an video statement, Zac confirmed: “It is true that Jen filed for divorce yesterday and it is true that I found out from a TMZ reporter about the filing. But regardless of that, this is something we’ve been talking about for a long time,” he shared.

“Jen came to me about a year ago after Dancing with the Stars and told me she was unhappy and wanted a divorce,” he continued. “And I basically begged her to stay, told her [I would] work on things, fix things, become whoever she needed me to be, and ultimately just we couldn’t make it work.”

Zac went on to say “it sucks” because “I really do love Jen and I still love Jen.” He also admitted that he’s “made plenty of mistakes in our marriage” and “it just really was time for us to go our own ways.”

“We got married so young and it sucks because I really did feel like we had something pretty special when we got married, but… yeah, life happened,” Zac shared. “We had four kids. We signed up for [a] reality TV on a show that’s really hurt a lot of people’s lives, and yeah, there’s a lot of… it’s just hard.”

“Marriage is hard. Having your marriage in the public is hard, raising kids is hard, and I think we slowly over time, we lost that spark,” he added, though he noted that he planned to continue to “support” his wife “and be her biggest fan.”

Zac also addressed what would happen with their three kids and soon to be baby, adding: “How we handle this with the kids and that’s really my [priority],” he said. “I feel like probably the thing that’s eating me alive the most is, I feel like I failed my kids, and I’m worried that I’m going to cause them damage.”

“And I just hope that we can still give them a normal childhood. But as far as that goes, Jen and I are definitely on the same page of wanting to give them the best life we can, the best childhood we can and be teammates and work together and do that,” he added.

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