Everything to know about Victor, who truly is the best part of The Traitors: New Blood

Victor Vollbrechthausen has become one of the most talked-about Faithfuls on The Traitors: New Blood, after he correctly worked out who the Traitors were and nobody believed him. So, who is he when he’s not in the castle?

Victor had a rocky start in the game

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Victor didn’t exactly get off to a smooth start. Some of his fellow players were suspicious of him from day one after he was nicknamed “sweaty boy”, and he drew even more attention at the first Round Table for focusing on keeping himself safe.

But his big moment came in episode six, now known as “Fruitgate”. The Traitors murdered Niyyah by tossing her a “poisoned” apple in plain sight, and Victor spotted it. He correctly identified Tomica and Joe Vanella as Traitors, but the rest of the Faithfuls didn’t take him seriously, and Tomica named him as her next target at the end of the episode.

Victor kept pushing, though, and his campaign to banish Tomica led to the first Traitor of the season being caught.

He’s from New Jersey and was a star athlete at school

Victor is from Westfield, New Jersey, and went to The Pingry School, a private school in the state, from 2014 to 2018. There, he was on the swimming, water polo, and track and field teams, and he was named Pingry’s Somerset County Student Athlete of the Year in 2018. Based on when he finished school, he’s likely to be in his mid-twenties.

He swam for Tufts University

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After school, Victor went to Tufts University near Boston, where he studied for a Bachelor of Science in computer science, graduating in 2022. He swam on the university’s varsity swim team, and was also a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

He was also involved in Team Impact, a charity that pairs children facing serious illnesses with college sports teams, and Green Dot, a violence prevention programme.

His first job was selling for Vector Marketing

Victor’s first job was a summer role in 2018 as a sales representative with Vector Marketing, the company known for selling Cutco knives. He’s said it was his first experience of direct selling and cold outreach, and that it’s where he learned “sales is a skill you train, not a talent you’re born with.”

He now works in fintech in Brazil

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After graduating, Victor joined FitBank, a Brazilian payments company that has since rebranded as Fits, in December 2022. He started as a product manager in New York, where he worked on moving the company’s payment platform from Brazil into Central America, including integrating it with Mexican and Guatemalan banking systems.

In January 2025, he moved to São Paulo and became a senior sales engineer. In that role, he analyses market trends and competitors to spot gaps in the company’s products. He speaks both Portuguese and Spanish.

He’s into triathlons and has two dogs

Outside of work, Victor is still very active. He’s into cycling and running, and competed in a triathlon in Augusta, Maine in August 2026. He also has two dogs, called Kiwi and Ken.

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