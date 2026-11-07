Season 11 of Love Is Blind only saw one couple actually make it down the aisle and say ‘I do.’ Which isn’t great. We’re curious to know how many couples got married on every season of Love Is Blind, ranked from least to most marriages.

Zero marriages

Yikes, season nine was the only Love Is Blind season to end with no marriages.

One marriage

Season five, which was filmed in Houston, was the first Love Is Blind season to have only one marriage. With 30 participants going into the pods and only two coming out married, those aren’t good odds.

Season six and season eight also ended with one marriage at the end of the season.

The current season of Love Is Blind, season 11, also ended with one marriage, John and Sarah. Despite lots of back and forth from the other couples, they were the only ones to make it to the altar and actually say ‘I do.’

However, their marriage didn’t last long, as Sarah has just filed for divorce due to an “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Sarah filed for divorce from John in Massachusetts on June 4, citing an irretrievable breakdown of their marriage. The documents show the pair got married on March 27, 2025, and were already living apart by April 15, 2026, just over a year after their wedding.

In the filing, Sarah asks to go back to her former name and to divide their money and debts. She also asks a judge to stop John from restricting her personal freedom.

Neither Sarah nor John has publicly explained why they broke up. But podcaster Rikkii, who hosts Storytime with Rikkii, claimed on an October 30 episode that their separation came after Sarah found explicit text messages John had allegedly exchanged with a sex worker. Rikkii alleged that John met the woman while on a night out with fellow Love Is Blind cast member Rob.

Two marriages

The most common number of marriages on the show is two, with five seasons of Love Is Blind ending with two happily married couples. Seasons one, two, three, seven and 10 all had two marriages.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton from season one are the franchise’s gold-standard love story and are still going strong! Their child, Ezra, also just celebrated his first birthday last month.

Three marriages

Season four had the most marriages on any Love Is Blind season, with three Seattle couples saying ‘I do’ at the altar.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook .