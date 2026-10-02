From podcasts to joint dance classes, DWTS’ Adele and Allen hinted at their romance for weeks

Adele and Allen from Dancing With The Stars have just hard-launched their relationship, with Allen even dropping the L-bomb, but it turns out they’ve been hinting at their secret romance for weeks. They’ve had joint classes and appeared on podcasts, and it was obvious.

They taught a dance class together

Adele and Allen taught a dance class together on September 11th. 100 dancers attended as they taught a Cha Cha Cha routine. An attendee said: “Adele and Allen are deeeeeeffffffinitely getting down. Like they were eye f***ing each other the entire time.”

Adele blushed over podcast comments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Joe Vulpis Podcast (@thejoevulpispodcast)

Adele blushed after she was told that she should date Allen on Fire Chats: The Mindfire Pod. Adele laughed and acknowledged that they received countless messages every day from DWTS viewers “shipping” them together, and never actually denied the speculation.

She maintained that they were just very close friends and colleagues at that moment, teasing listeners with, “I will let you know if something happens.” Then on The Joe Vulpis podcast, Allen said, “Adele is special, one of a kind, beautiful person inside and out.”

Allen and Adele’s Acquainted routine

Allen and Adele recently done a routine to the song Acquainted, and it was obvious they had a lot of chemistry. Everyone noticed that they appeared to be more than just friends, or at least are really good at acting, with Allen writing, “Girl, I’m so glad we’re acquainted.”

Connor Leavitt asked if it’s still a secret

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allen Genkin (@allengenkin)

Before Connor Leavitt and Adele were eliminated from the competition, he was made aware of his dance partner’s new boyfriend. He’s now commented on their hard launch post and asked if he still needs to keep it a secret. Kinda rate that he stayed tight-lipped over it!

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