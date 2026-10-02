Rick Devens speaks out on being the first ever Survivor player to win Big Brother

Rick Devens has just won Big Brother, and made history while doing so. He’s the first Survivor former contestant to ever win the show, but it wasn’t exactly easy. He had to cut Drew at the last minute, who he’d gotten the know during the whole competition. Brutal.

He’s now spoken out about being the first Survivor player to win Big Brother, and told TV Insider: “I’m feeling really good. Both of those feel really good because I always want to represent Survivor Nation and all my Survivor brothers and sisters.

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“Being the highest-earning winner of all time can’t complain about that. I got kids and they ain’t cheap. I think I’ve just done a really good job with the social and strategic game, which Survivor players are probably pretty shocked about. That’s not what I’m known for.

“But I had insulated myself really well within all these different alliances. I had so many alliances. It was insane, and most of them had the same people, so I could be honest about things. A lot of them knew about each other so I had done a really good job of insulating myself.”

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During the competition, Rick cut Drew, who saw him as a father figure. “So now that I’ve won, I’m glad I made the decision I made, but I will spend the rest of my life trying to make it up to Drew because I do feel like he deserved to be in that final two chair,” he added.

He’s even admitted he was always planning to take Drew into the finale, until Taylor told him, “If you take Drew, I’m not going to vote for you, and I’m going to make sure Lala doesn’t vote for you.” So that’s when he had to put himself first and sadly betray his alliance.

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