Ken Urker’s sister claims he and Gypsy Rose Blanchard had ‘split up’ prior to his death

She also accused Gypsy of going to TMZ

Following the tragic news regarding Ken Urker, his sister has now claimed on TikTok Live that he and Gyspy Rose Blanchard were already split up by the time of his death.

His sister, Autumn, claimed: “They’ve been split up,” she tearfully shared before accusing Blanchard of leaking the news. “See, this is why I came on here, because I knew that b***h would go to TMZ. You cold-bloodedly murdered your mother for d**k. You are a vile human being. You’re sick in the head.”

She added: “Of course you went to TMZ that you texted him ‘happy birthday’ and didn’t get a response. You ain’t been getting a response.”

TMZ first reported the news that Ken Urker had been found unresponsive on October 1st, on his birthday, and that Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s’ brother Dylan was the one who found him in the home.

According to People, Gypsy Rose sent a “happy birthday” text to Ken with no response, with her claiming that he passed away from an overdose.

She shared: “I don’t know if it was intentional or not. He was not in a good state of mind lately. I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns.”

Autumn also confirmed that Ken had passed away, sharing that his last words to her were, “I love you.”

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