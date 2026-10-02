90 Day Fiancé’s Debby responds to Mido’s bizarre claim that she ‘passed away’

This is such a strange thing to say about your own wife?!

As is standard with 90 Day Fiancé, it seems to get messier every week with this week’s bizarre behaviour brought to us by Mido who claimed that wife Debby had “passed away.”

On September 27th, Mido responded to someone who asked him where Debby was, shockingly telling them that “she passed away.” His comment got a huge amount of backlash, with one of his followers commenting: “WTF is wrong with you? What a horrible thing to say. You are the epitome of a narcissist!”

A seemingly very alive Debby then responded to his false claims on September 30th, when someone asked: “Why is Mido saying you passed away on his sunglasses photo?” In response, she claimed: “Not really sure. Haven’t seen the post.”

Whilst Mido and Debby were still together at the Season 12 Tell All, some viewers think that the fact he would make such a cruel comment about her means they’ve since split up.

In the Tell All, he admitted that he’s still prepared to go back to Egypt if the US gets too frustrating without his green card. Debby said she would go with him if necessary, but she didn’t exactly seem too keen, adding: “I don’t know if we’re in it for the long haul.”

Whilst Debby hasn’t given an update on their relationship status, Mido has got a role in a US film, which means his green card has most likely come through.

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