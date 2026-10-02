Drew Campbell says he feels ‘betrayed’ by Rick Devens after Big Brother season 28 eviction

Drew Campbell finished in third place in Big Brother season 28, after being evicted by Rick Devens. He now says he feels “betrayed” by Devens after missing out on the $750,000 prize.

In an interview with TV Insider, Drew said that he feels “like my dad just betrayed me.” But he doesn’t blame him for it. “I’m surprised because I thought he loved me. He was my dad, but I’m not, because Devens is a really smart game player, and when you’re sitting on the block, usually the bigger target goes home, and he didn’t want to leave it up to chance.”

Drew was the one who brought Devens with him to the final three, a move that backfired. “But also, I saved him. I brought him to the final three, and I was hoping to return the favour, and he didn’t. So that also kind of stung.” He was also “pretty bummed that [he] didn’t get to the final two chairs.”

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He also said he would have done the same if roles were reversed. “So I don’t really blame him. I mean, if I were in his place, I would have evicted him.”

Drew also made it to the top three for America’s Favourite, but that ultimately went to Devens as well. “But almost winning America’s favourite is honestly, I would have been more excited about winning that than the whole show, which is really cool,” Drew shared. “Glad I made it to the top three. Made it to the top three for that. Made it to the top three of the season. Made it to the top three for the newbies going to the time capsule, dude. Three is the magic number.”

Ultimately, Drew “loved every day, every hour, every minute, every second,” of his time in the house. “I felt like I played the whole time. I was living my dream.”

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