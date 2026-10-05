Ariana Madix claims Love Island Australia used her in an AI promo without her consent

Ariana Madix has slammed Love Island Australia for using AI to depict her in the new trailer for the upcoming season down under.

The basis for the trailer revolves around the fact that for the first time, the Love Island USA villa in Fiji is going to be reused for the Australian version. However, despite the fact that host Sophie Monk and Ariana Madix are very much real, very bizarrely everyone in the trailer was either fully or partially generated with AI, meaning even the actors used just aren’t real?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island Australia (@loveislandau)



And Ariana Madix clearly wasn’t happy with the fact that she was featured in such an AI heavy trailer, commenting: “They didn’t tell me AT ALL that the clip i shot would be used with AI. Something i am firmly against. WTF guys @loveislandau??”

She clarified that she was in no danger of losing her job as presenter on the US series because of her comments, as she is “not employed by Love Island Australia.” Ariana Madix also explained that whilst she “did film” her appearance in the trailer, that she had no idea that Love Island Australia was also going to use AI in the promo.

And the comments agreed with Ariana, with one person commenting: “The fact they used AI is just straight up embarrassing.” Another added: “We would’ve preferred last years villa if it meant you could actually afford to make a promo video without using AI.”

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