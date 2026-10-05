Everything to know about Jurriaan Schipper from Love Is Blind: Netherlands

Love Is Blind: Netherlands has only been on Netflix for a few days, and Jurriaan Schipper is already one of the most talked-about singles in the pods. He sparked huge backlash after telling Mika that he’d “never fully fall” for a Black woman, something she’s since released a statement about. So, from his job to his act of bravery which won him a medal, let’s find out more about Jurriaan.

Cooking has been his whole career. According to his LinkedIn, Jurriaan qualified as a chef in gastronomy at Hotelschool Hasselt in Belgium, studying there from 2008 to 2014. He then worked his way up through kitchens in his home town of Zaandam, cooking at the Best Western Zaan Inn from 2016 and then at restaurant LAB-44 from 2018. In September 2021, he became sous chef at a restaurant in Zaandam, where he has worked for the past five years, and also makes food content and cooks at private dining events on the side.

Outside the kitchen, his biggest love is his two cats. He told the women in the pods that they are basically his babies, and made it clear early on that any future wife would need to be a cat person. He even stopped pursuing his connection with Margaretha after she said she might not be comfortable living with them. Honestly? Fair.

What a lot of viewers won’t know is that this isn’t Jurriaan’s first time in the Dutch press. In April 2020, he was at home in his dressing gown when he heard a splash outside his window. His 74-year-old neighbour had driven her mobility scooter into the water, and because she had recently had knee surgery, she couldn’t get herself out.

Jurriaan jumped straight in after her and pulled her to safety, and she came away without any injuries. Speaking to Hart van Nederland at the time, he joked that he shouted to her “like a superhero in my dressing gown.” That July, the mayor of Zaanstad, Jan Hamming, presented him with a bronze medal from the Royal Dutch Society for the Rescue of the Drowning. He said it might be heroic, but that he saw it as “just a completely normal thing to do.”

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