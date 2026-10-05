FBI investigating disappearance of former Survivor contestant Jaime Dugan and her son

His father shared that he's 'very worried about my son'

The FBI is investigating the disappearance of former Survivor contestant Jaime Dugan, and her 16-year-old son, Harper Huffman, after the teenager was reported missing by his father and Dugan’s ex-husband, Erik Huffman.

According to the Daily Mail, a judge has ordered Jaime’s arrest after she allegedly failed to return Harper to his father following a weekend visitation in South Carolina on August 30. Spartanburg County Family Court Judge M. Todd Thigpen subsequently held Jaime in direct contempt after she allegedly kept Harper from Erik and failed to attend subsequent court hearings.

Harper has been classified as “missing and endangered,” while the judge has authorised police to arrest Jaime anywhere in South Carolina.

Erik told the Daily Mail that his main concern is getting his son home safely. “Harper’s safety and wellbeing is my top priority right now, and getting him back safely is extremely important.”

He added: “I truly am concerned about [Jaime’s] mental stability and his safety. I feel like I’ve been working night and day on this. I’ve made it my own investigation to try to get answers, driving across South Carolina, speaking to various law enforcement. It’s been a logistical nightmare. It’s been stressful and it’s been tough. I’m very worried about my son.”

The situation is particularly notable given the former couple’s history. Although Jaime and Erik grew up just 25 miles apart in South Carolina, they did not meet until they both appeared on Survivor: China in 2007. The pair were members of the same starting tribe and became close during the show, eventually beginning a romantic relationship after filming ended.

They married in 2009 and welcomed their son, Harper, in 2010.

Their relationship later ended in a contentious divorce in 2024. During the proceedings, Jaime accused Erik of infidelity and domestic abuse. Erik was arrested in January 2024 following an alleged altercation with Dugan at a convenience store and faced domestic violence charges.

Despite the allegations, Erik was ultimately awarded custody of Harper following an eight-day divorce trial, while Jaime was granted visitation every other weekend.

The latest dispute began after Harper allegedly failed to return to his father following Jaime’s visitation on August 30. An emergency court hearing was held on September 15, during which Jaime appeared remotely but refused to disclose where she and Harper were staying.

The judge subsequently ordered Jaime to appear in person with Harper on September 18. When neither appeared, the judge issued an arrest order for Jaime, suspended her visitation rights and awarded Erik sole custody.

According to the Daily Mail, Jaime did not cooperate when investigators attempted to interview Harper as part of their inquiries. The judge ultimately deemed the allegations unfounded and said Jaime had other legal avenues available to her rather than keeping Harper from his father.

Jaime’s divorce attorney, Jonathan Lewis, stressed that his client should be presumed innocent. “considered innocent if or until she is proven guilty of a criminal offense, or liable of a civil offense, following proper proceedings in a court of law.”

Jonathan also expressed concern for Harper’s wellbeing, adding: “I join in praying for Harper’s safe return and that this matter will quickly and decisively resolve itself in the best interests of Harper.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.