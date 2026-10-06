What Timothée Chalamet has said about having kids amid Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumours

He recently admitted that having children 'could be on the radar'

Timothée Chalamet has said a fair few things about having kids in future, and now there’s rumours his girlfriend Kylie Jenner is pregnant, it looks like some of those comments may hold steady. He’s recently admitted that having children “could be on the radar” for them.

He revealed that fatherhood is something he’s considering for the future in a November 2025 interview, telling Vogue, “That could be on the radar.” Timothee is already an uncle to his sister’s 14-month-old, and even called a child-free lifestyle “bleak” at one point.

Timothee made the controversial statement after recounting an interview where an unnamed celebrity bragged about not having kids to save time. He expressed his belief that “procreation is a reason of humans’ existence,” but understands some are unable to have children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

However, he’s kept quiet regarding his relationship with Kylie, who has two children, Stormi and Aire Webster, with baby father Travis Scott, and declined to comment on it during the interview, stating he simply didn’t “have anything to say” about him and Kylie.

Kylie has made it clear she does want to have more children in the future. In an interview with Who What Wear in August 2026, she said, “I do want to have more kids,” while explaining that she has made a conscious decision not to have another baby during her twenties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

He mentioned friends and co-stars settling down, noting that his sister Pauline had a baby, Zendaya is engaged, and Anya Taylor-Joy is married. However, neither Timothee nor Kylie have confirmed or denied the pregnancy rumours, so for now, we’ll have to see!

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