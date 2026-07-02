Travis Scott called ‘disrespectful’ for throwing water bottles at cameraam during concert

Travis Scott is facing backlash after a video of him throwing a bottle at a cameraman at a recent event went viral, and people are not impressed.

Musician Travis Scott is no stranger to controversy, especially at his concerts. Five years ago, 10 people died at his Astroworld festival as a result of a crowd crush, which became the subject of a Netflix documentary. Even before that, Travis had been recorded encouraging fans to push past security at the barricade and to create mosh pits in crowded areas.

But this time, Travis is getting called out for being “disrespectful” towards an employee.

Last week, the musician performed at Amazon Music Night in New York City. In a clip that quickly spread across social media after the event, Travis is shown performing behind a DJ deck. There’s a man in a high-vis vest in front of him, recording the crowd. Travis throws three full water bottles at him before the cameraman turns around and moves out of the way.

The caption of the video reads: “Why was Travis Scott throwing water bottles at the cameraman?”

Travis Scott was throwing water bottles at a cameraman to get him to move out of the way at a recent concert. pic.twitter.com/8r9GPLFHOx — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 1, 2026

Lots of people online are saying how dismissive this whole encounter comes across, since Travis could have gotten the cameraman’s attention in multiple other ways instead of potentially hurting him.

“Too disrespectful to the professional, cameramen get instructions directly from a TV director,” said one comment. “Even if Travis is famous, the cameraman should do what is being told on the phone.”

Another person added: “He’s always been kinda lame with the way he treats people.”

Travis hasn’t responded to the backlash over the interaction, and there has been no comment from the cameraman or anyone else who was at the event. His next major performance will be at Pulse of Geia festival in Italy, later this month.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.