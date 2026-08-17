How Suburban Wives’ Megan and Brianna’s OnlyFans accounts were found before they got fired

Two Double Lives of Suburban Wives stars were once fired from teaching after their OnlyFans accounts were found. Brianna Coppage has been really open about being a former teacher, and Megan worked at the same school, so it wasn’t long before she got exposed, too.

Brianna said: “I lost my teaching job, and my face was everywhere. Our lives completely changed, and it kind of spread like wildfire from there. The media was going wild. My page was going wild. My subscribers went from like, 500 to 40,000 subscribers in a matter of days.”

A report was made that a second teacher from the school appeared in her content: Megan. The Missourian reported that students illegally subscribed to and digitally shared Brianna’s media from OnlyFans, which prompted widespread speculation in the St. Clair community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brianna Coppage (@briannacoppagee)

Brianna was placed on administrative leave in September 2023, when her school district was notified by someone outside of town that she “may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites.” On October 11, she decided to resign from her position.

According to Brianna, she never included her face in her content, and was reportedly subsequently placed on leave pending a district investigation. However, her husband’s face could be seen in a video filmed with other creators. She believes that is how she was found out.

St. Clair R-XIII School District shared a statement at the time: “The district was notified of the social media posts by an individual who was not affiliated with the district and who was not from St. Clair. District officials did not discover the website.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Gaither (@megangaitherx)

“The district immediately retained legal counsel for assistance, due to the sensitivity of the matter and to protect the integrity of the investigation. The district was advised to, and did, take all possible steps to ensure confidentiality.

“The situation became known to the media through third parties and was discussed in the community and elsewhere. We were deeply disappointed that this negative attention was brought to our community, but we were also limited in how we could respond,” they added.

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