There’s a huge age gap, so how old are all the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip?

The cast for season five of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is stacked with icons and OG Housewives, so here are their ages, ranked from eldest to youngest.

Vicki Gunvalson – 64 years old

Vicki is the eldest of the group and arguably the most iconic. She’s an OG housewife, having been on the very first season of The Real Housewives of Orange County back in 2006.

Luann de Lesseps – 61 years old

The second-eldest cast member, Luann, is also a Bravo icon and institution, as she’s an original The Real Housewives of New York City cast member. She’s spent 13 seasons with the franchise and even had her own spinoff show, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, with her friend and cast-mate Sonja Morgan.

Gizelle Bryant – 55 years old

She’s one of the elder cast members and she just celebrated her 10 year anniversary as a Housewife on The Real Housewives of Potomac. This is her second time on an Ultimate Girls Trip.

Kyle Richards – 57 years old

Kyle is also one of the most iconic cast members, as she’s been the longest recurring housewife in Real Housewives history. She’s held the title for 15 seasons and counting on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This is her second appearance on Ultimate Girls Trip, as she joined for season one.

Teresa Giudice – 54 years old

Teresa is an original The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, starring on every season of the series. She’s supposed to be returning for season 15 as well.

Lisa Barlow – 48 years old

Lisa is the second youngest cast member, and she’s starred on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City since its debut in 2020. This is her first Ultimate Girls trip.

Porsha Williams – 45 years old

Just because she’s the youngest member doesn’t mean she isn’t an icon. Porsha’s been on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for 11 seasons and has even had a few of her own spinoff series. She was also on season three of Ultimate Girls Trip.

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