Everything you need to know about Shreya Kalra, the controversial Lock Upp competitor

Shreya Kalra is currently competing on the Netflix series, Lock Upp but who actually is she? Well, she’s no stranger to controversy and this isn’t her first time on the screen either, so let’s find out more about her!

She first made her appearance on the screen after taking part in the reality show MTV Roadies Revolution in 2020, and later became part of Nikhil Chinapa’s team. She was ultimately eliminated before the finale but her appearance launched her into global fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya kalra (@shreyakalraa)



After her time on MTV Roadies she starred a music video and also has her own YouTube podcast called Don’t Spill Too Much, which currently has a whopping 1.6 million subscribers.

But she’s certainly no stranger to controversy as last year she was accused of cheating on her boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, after being spotted on another man’s shoulders.

She addressed the claims at the time, writing: “It’s honestly crazy how quick some of you are to judge a woman without knowing a single fact. You see a five-second clip, and suddenly you think you have the right to question my character, abuse me, and create entire stories about my life?

“Let me make this clear: Vivek is literally like a brother to me. The people who actually matter in my life know this. If you don’t, that’s on you.” Shreya added: “Since when are women not allowed to have friendships or bonds outside their relationship? Since when did being on someone’s shoulders become a character certificate?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya kalra (@shreyakalraa)



Her boyfriend also defended her, sharing: “Vivek is like family to both of us; he’s a brother. There is absolutely nothing questionable about the situation, and there never was. If it’s not a big deal for us, I don’t understand why it has become such a big deal for others. Please stop sending her hate. She doesn’t deserve even a bit of it.”

And prior to Lock Upp, Shreya Kalra was actually arrested after she went viral for filming a dance video at a traffic signal in Indore, and ended up getting booked in under a public nuisance provision.

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