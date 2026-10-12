Kelly Clarkson vs Art of Play: singer’s snub claim, shop’s reply and her ‘liar’ response

If you too are deeply invested the in the Kelly Clarkson vs Art of Play Molly the animatronic bird saga, then you’ve come to the right place as we’ll be explaining the whole thing here.

So, for context Kelly Clarkson first tweeted about a negative experience she had at a Brooklyn novelty store called Art of Play where she claimed she asked to buy something and was “looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me.”

She slammed her experience in the store, adding: “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman.”

Art of Play then personally responded to her claims, explaining that Kelly Clarkson had asked about buying Molly, an animatronic bird.

They shared in a statement: “Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale. However, the negative experience Kelly described on Twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop.”

The store continued: “Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store. It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity. We’re going to keep our heads down and hopefully, we can clear things up with Kelly someday. As a talented popular singer once said ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.'” Oh the shade, I’m LOVING it.

The shop also added that they explained to Kelly that there was a “nearly identical automaton is owned by the creator of the machines, a brilliant artist named Bliss Kolb who lives in Seattle.” Art of Play claimed they told Kelly Clarkson that Bliss could sell her the Molly equivalent for $15k, or that there was another she could take home that day that cost $2k. However apparently she “did not stick around long enough to see it.”

Kelly then slammed the owner as “rude” and a “liar”, sharing a picture to her story of the item seemingly with a price tag next to it. She shared: “So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it. And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things.

“I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business.”

“It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t.” Yikes, here’s to round four!

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