Meet Molly, the singing bird automaton at the centre of Kelly Clarkson’s Art of Play row

2026 is such a fever dream, because what do you mean I am now incredibly personally invested in everything to do with Molly, the $15k animatronic bird at the centre of the Kelly Clarkson and Art of Play row? So, let’s find out more about this diva.

Molly is quite literally a one of a kind bird made by kinetic artist, Bliss Kolb. Art of Play posted about the mascot a couple of years sharing: ” Molly is an automata, an elaborate mechanical puppet that creates the illusion of life. When you turn her crank Molly begins to sing and dance and move to and fro, just like a real bird. The illusion is uncanny and we have come to develop a real affection for Molly.

it’s actually amazing. I understand. — JP (@jpbrammer) October 12, 2026

The shop shared that Molly had stopped singing and so Bliss Kolb came over to repair her, but that she was still very “delicate and very expensive” and as such customers are not allowed to touch her.

The Molly bird is listed on his website, however there is no price and it appears like some may be available to custom order with prices ranging from $2k to $12k.

And whilst in her most response to the drama, Kelly Clarkson clapped back at claims that the bird was never for sale as she attached a picture of the bird with a $15k price tag sticker next to it.

However, it turns out that the picture she used on her story isn’t actually one she took and instead was from a Google review from last year, uploaded by a Brett Kuehner. So it is possible that the price tag might have been removed, or that the tag was to show how much it would cost for Bliss Kolb to make a similar replica. Oh, this just keeps getting messier and messier.

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