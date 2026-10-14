Guillermo Rodriguez was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, and his low scores made history

He scored a 10 out of 30 on week one

Guillermo Rodriguez was just eliminated from Dancing With the Stars alongside his pro partner, Witney Carson. He had some all-time record-low scores and impressively managed to make it all the way to week five. So, here are all of Guillermo’s scores from Dancing With the Stars before he was eliminated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Week one

During the season 35 premiere, he danced the Cha-Cha. The judges gave him a 10 out of 30, which is the second-lowest score ever.

This is only two points higher than Master P’s eight out of ten, which he got in season two back in 2006.

Week two

Week two was viral hits night, and Guillermo danced a Paso doble to Where Have You Been by Rihanna. He scored a shockingly low 12 out of 30.

Week three

On week three of DWTS, Guillermo danced to Escape (The Piña Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes for yacht rock night. The judges scored him a 15 out of 30

Week four

For Guillermo’s second-to-last week on DWTS, he scored a 13 out of 30 while dancing a samba to Mariah Carey’s Obsessed for Mariah Carey night.

“I am so grateful to continue in this competition week after week with Guillermo because he really deserves it,” Witney shared on her Instagram story after surviving elimination. “He is genuinely a kind person. He wants to get better. He never gives up. Any time I’m resting in rehearsals, he’s practising.”

Week five

Guillermo earned his first six of the season in week five! They scored their highest score yet from their salsa to Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny, earning a 22 out of 30 from the judges.

Unfortunately, it was the lowest score of the night and fan votes weren’t enough to keep the couple in the competition.

“I had a lot of fun, it was great,” Guillermo said after his elimination. “Witney, I love you for teaching me how to dance.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook .