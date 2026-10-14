Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson speak out after their DWTS elimination

Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson were eliminated from DWTS last night following their their samba routine. However, the pair spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on his Late Night Show moments after their axe, speaking out about how they felt about their time on the show.

Jimmy Kimmel told them the fact they got eliminated was an “outage”, jokingly asking Guillermo and Witney if they’d be pursuing “legal action” against DWTS.

Both joked that they should take legal action, with Jimmy asking Guillermo what he set out to achieve and if he diid achieve that. Guillermo responded: “Jimmy, I said I was going to lose weight and I did lost weight.”

Jimmy added: “You lost weight and you gained a pregnant friend. Again, Witney, thanks for taking such good care of Guillermo throughout this. Guillermo, you have brought such joy to so many and now we have nothing to look forward to ever again.”

Speaking to Extra after their elimination, Guillermo also joked that he was excited to be able to rest, sharing: “To be honest, everything hurts. My legs, my back, my neck, everything. Everything hurts. I’m gonna go home and celebrate. I’m gonna go and make me a margarita.”

And it seems the other DWTS contestants are going to miss Guillermo and Witney just as much after their DWTS elimination, with Jenna Dewan saying to On The Red Carpet: “We all love him so much, and it was heartbreaking to have him go.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.