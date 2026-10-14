The weddings happened, so here’s who’s still together after Love Is Blind: Netherlands

The Love Is Blind weddings are upon us, so now we get to find out which couples from the show are still together or not. Only two couples managed to make it to the altar and only one marriage actually happened, so let’s see what went down!

Yasemin and Miguel – Not together

Miguel shocked everyone by saying no to Yasemin at the altar, however he clarified that he still wanted them to continue seeing each other. He felt as though they still needed to spend more time to get to know each other before getting married, which honestly feels very valid. But Yasemin took the news as well as could be expected, admitting that for her “the real prize” is that get to leave the show together as a couple, regardless of whether they’re married or not. Well, now I’m getting all emotional!

However, during a one to one chat after the wedding, Miguel admitted that he doesn’t know if he can ever see himself falling in love with Yasemin. Ouch. She then asked if this was goodbye after all, and he confirmed it was. WHY DIDN’T YOU JUST SAY THAT AT THE ALTAR THEN?! They then walk away from each other and that’s that.

Mika and Jurriaan – Together

Despite a rocky start in the pods with him saying he’d never go for a Black woman, Mika and Jurriaan were the only couple from Love Is Blind Netherlands to actually get married, and so yes as far as we know they’re still together! The two shared in their vows that all they want to do is share the rest of their lives together. Hopefully we’ll find out more about how married life has been treating them at the reunion!

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