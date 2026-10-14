What Chef Joy has been up to since Below Deck Med, from France to slamming Luke

Chef Joy Kerjan has quite frankly become the most loved yacht chef on the Below Deck franchise, and she’s been staying busy since her newfound fame on the Med spin-off. She’s been to France, slammed her on-screen ex Luke, and even got chatting to Cooper’s mum.

Chef Joy slammed her ex-boyfriend Luke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

Joy and Luke had a budding romance on Below Deck Med – but her reflection of their past together hasn’t ended well. She’s now broken her silence on what happened on the show and how she feels about it now, admitting that she was “blind for love” at the time.

She wrote: “For everyone still asking about Luke… I gave that man credit for flowers and a few text messages like he had delivered the moon. Looking back, they were breadcrumbs… and apparently I was the pigeon. At least the pigeon eventually flew away.”

She’s been spotted on holiday with Cooper

Chef Joy has been seen holding hands in Greece with her co-star, Cooper Dawson. They haven’t quite confirmed nor denied the dating rumours, but she’s been spotted chatting in his mum Sheila’s Instagram comments, and leaving some hints about being in a relationship.

Joy has returned to her home country

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

Joy has swiftly made it home to France, where she attended a friend’s wedding and seemingly hung out on a beach. It looks like she and Cooper were both on said beach, but made out they went separately somehow, but their Instagram pictures looked eerily similar.

She spoke out about co-star Nathan Gallagher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

When Chef Joy shared a series of snaps with the cast, it looks like she deliberately scribbled Nathan’s face out, and she didn’t even try to make it non-obvious. Then, someone commented on the pics, “Damn Nathan really had something good going on but messed it all up.”

She replied with, “man needs psychiatry w gen.” She has kept older pics with Nathan on her Instagram, though, from before his arrest. As for the blatant scribbles over Nathan’s face, Joy wrote, “I’m a millennial what do u expect ? Paint is my to go.”

Below Deck Med is streaming now on Hayu.

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