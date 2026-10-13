Below Deck Med’s Cooper and Chef Joy appear to be together after she chatted to his mum

She even referred to his mum as HERS

Cooper Dawson and Chef Joy Kerjan have been facing romance rumours for months, and now there’s actually concrete evidence they’re together. We discovered that the Below Deck Med chef has been chatting with Cooper’s mum, Sheila Dawson, and it’s giving *girlfriend*.

Firstly, we noticed how Joy had commented on a photo of Cooper eating with, “Always eating. Dyson v18.” Sheila replied to her with, “Yes, he is. Misses your cooking. 💕.” Joy then dismissed the compliment, saying, “nothing better than our mum food. NOTHING.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheila Cook Dawson (@dawsonsheila)

Then, on Cooper’s sister Hayley’s birthday, Joy wished her a happy birthday. Sheila replied, “Hi Sweet Joy! It National Daughter’s Day. Happy Daughter’s Day to you! 💕.” Joy said, “always a day to celebrate love and family. Can’t wait for a famous piece of cheesecake.”

Hayley even told Joy she can’t wait for her to try the family’s famous cheesecake! It looks like they’re on girlfriend-MIL basis now, because on Sheila’s birthday, Joy wrote, “Happy birthday mum ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ next birthday cake is on me,” and Sheila said it’d be “the best ever”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheila Cook Dawson (@dawsonsheila)

Back in July, Joy wrote to Sheila, “Proud mum ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” In response, Sheila said, “Thanks Joy! I am so proud. I felt so bad for you with the peanut issue. Thanks for caring so much for him. You are the best chef and are so loved! 💕” Um, she REALLY likes her!

There was one weird instance, where co-star Kat Johnston commented on Sheila’s photo of her and Cooper with, “Aw so cute!” Sheila follows all of Cooper’s fellow cast members, but there’s nobody else who comments on her pics as much as Joy. This is concrete proof.

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