DWTS’ Bobby Bones says he found Shane Gillis’ controversial SNL jokes about women ‘funny’

DWTS alum Bobby Bones, has grossly backed Shane Gillis over his vile SNL joke about women dressing like “whores” in their gym clothes.

Speaking on his 25 Whistles with Bobby Bones podcast after Shane’s recent hosting appearance, Bobby said he found the monologue funny despite criticism from viewers. In particular, he enjoyed the comparison between brightly coloured workout gear and artificial fishing bait.

During the routine, Shane commented that women are now dressing like “whores” when at the gym before comparing the neon colours of their shorts to fishing lures. And whilst, very rightfully so, the ‘joke’ has been getting a lot of backlash online, DWTS’ Bobby Bones thinks that what Shane Gillis said on SNL about women was in fact “funny.”

On the podcast, Bobby said: “Shane Gillis did his monologue on SNL. And I thought, for the most part, it’s pretty funny. He just kind of goes at it. Got to respect that he takes chances up there. And one of his jokes was about the clothing color of women at these New York gyms.”

Bobby then explained why the lure reference landed with him, and described the responses he received after posting his own reaction. He added: “And he said it looks like the color of an artificial bait, artificial lure. And I thought that was so funny. And so, yeah, I just posted a little thing. I said, ‘Hey, if you guys don’t get that joke… You’re probably not from the South or you probably never been fishing. And then everyone’s like, are you trans? Or are you a lesbian?’ Because of my hair.”

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