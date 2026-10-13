RuPaul’s Drag Race producer Lucian Piane has died after reportedly being hit by a car

The 46 year old helped to co-write the theme song for the series

RuPaul’s Drag Race producer, songwriter and judge Lucian Piane has died aged 46, reportedly after being hit by a car.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Lucian died in the street on Monday 12th October.

TMZ reported he had been hit by a car before his death. The Glendale Fire Department told the outlet its crews arrived at the scene and treated him, before pronouncing him dead there.

TMZ also reported that Lucian had been involved in incidents with the Glendale Police Department in the days leading up to his death. He was reportedly issued two citations and was due in court on the day he died.

In recent weeks, Lucian had shared a number of Instagram reels that worried his followers, with many commenting and urging him to seek medical help. In the videos, he appeared to be speaking incoherently outside various shops and asking passersby to buy him items like cigars and cigarettes.

Lucian worked on RuPaul’s Drag Race across several seasons as a producer, songwriter and judge, appearing in 23 episodes. He also worked in the music department on the 2007 film Hairspray.

In an Instagram post on 7th August, Lucian wrote that he was “Sober over a year and getting back in the game.”

In a separate post in 2024, he marked a year of sobriety, and said he was estranged from his family.

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