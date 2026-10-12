What the Below Deck Med season 11 cast got up to after filming, from Kat to Chef Joy

The Below Deck Med season 11 cast truly started living their best lives once the cameras were put away, with some of them even going travelling together. Kat went on a little holiday with Joe Bradley, Cooper Dawson and Kayley Smith, while Chef Joy headed to Paris.

Kat and Cooper went on a group holiday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Johnston (@katrinaajohnston)

We know Kat went on holiday with Cooper, Joe and Kayley, which he shared on socials following Croatia. She’s continued to travel though, with Aesha and Kayley, and even got a tattoo! They all went out for drinks and spent some time on the beach. Cute!

Chef Joy has been wining in Paris

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Chef Joy took herself to a wedding in Paris, and went back to her home country of France. She also “paired with someone great for my nervous system and my soul” and revealed: “I’m done traveling all around the world. I don’t need 5 sous chefs, billionaire or not.”

Cooper threw balls with Kayley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coop (@cooper15dawson)

Cooper has been spending time in Fort Lauderdale with Kayley. They’ve played basketball together, but for the most part, Kayley has been busy sunbathing on beaches, such as Mission Beach, Queensland, Australia, as part of her long van trip across the continent.

Gen began working for another boat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENEVIEVE (@gen_lillie)

Gen has stayed friends with Kat, who she talks to regularly, and is the “only one she’s kept up with,” as told to Bravo Insider. Gen also confirmed she’s still in yachting, “as opposed to my other crew members, so it’s been hard to just keep up with all of it.”

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