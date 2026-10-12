Cory Wharton defends not marrying Taylor Selfridge after nearly 10 years following their split

Cory Wharton is pushing back against criticism that he wasted Taylor Selfridge’s time by not marrying her during their nearly 10-year relationship. The Teen Mom and The Challenge star addressed the comments in a recent Snapchat Q&A following their split. His argument? A relationship doesn’t lose its value because there wasn’t a wedding. Taylor, meanwhile, says she ended the relationship after he lied to her.

In the Q&A, as reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Cory pointed to their children as part of his response to fans questioning the lack of a marriage commitment. “We have two beautiful kids together. No time was wasted. What are we talking about?” he said.

Cory and Taylor met on Ex on the Beach in 2017 and share two daughters. But marriage wasn’t just something viewers wanted for them: Taylor had made it clear that she wanted it herself.

During Teen Mom Family Reunion in 2024, his reluctance to propose became a recurring issue. Taylor told him she wanted to get married and was tired of explaining to other people why they weren’t engaged.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly in March 2024, Taylor said: “The clock is ticking. He’s only got so much time. He’s had enough time.” Cory’s latest response, however, focused on why he doesn’t think a wedding determines whether their years together were worthwhile.

“The only thing we didn’t do was get married. That’s the only thing! So what? One day of being married is going to change and take back all those memories and make them that much better? That’s not how it works!” he said on Snapchat, according to the report.

He also took aim at the expectations behind the criticism, telling viewers: “You guys are brainwashed by society!” Cory described enjoying holidays and laughs with Taylor, and said their ability to work together had survived the romantic relationship. “We still work together great as a team. It’s just that the love wasn’t there.”

However, Taylor claimed that he “lied” to her about what happened with Izzy on The Challenge, sharing: “I told him I was done because he lied about the Izzy s**t. We weren’t in a good place again. And I was just like, ‘I’m good. Somebody’s got to go because we’re not gonna keep doing the same cycle.'”

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