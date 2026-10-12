Everything that’s happened since Below Deck Med season 11, from Kat and Cooper to Gen Lillie

Whether it’s Chef Joy telling Cooper to apologise to Kat, who he dated during Below Deck Med season 11, or Gen Lillie calling out Bravo for staying silent on Nathan Gallagher’s arrest, there’s been a ton of drama that’s played out since the cameras wrapped for filming.

Kat unfollowed Chef Joy and Cooper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENEVIEVE (@gen_lillie)

Kat unfollowed Joy and Cooper after they were seen holding hands. In recent days, Cooper has shared photos with Kat, with him writing, “Sad that it’s over, happy that it happened. Sorry for the jump scare. Go ahead and let me have it one more time🤝.”

Joy then commented: “Maybe you can apologise to Kat, that would be a good start.” A viewer told Joy, “If you are dating Cooper… That is so f-ed up, it doesn’t look good.” Joy then responded: “Thank God you do not pay my bills. So you can keep your mouth shhhh.”

Speaking to Bravo Insider, Kat revealed the real reason she split up with Cooper, sharing: “I think it was just like I finally came to the realization that he never was gonna take me serious. I think when I agreed to the secret relationship, I was holding onto the hope.”

Nathan Gallagher went on the run

Nathan Gallagher has been convicted of domestic assault in his absence. New South Wales Police said in a statement that they believed he was “offshore” and that the public should not approach him if seen, however no other updates have been given by the police yet.

A woman who appears to be Nathan Gallagher’s mum has seemingly claimed he’s currently in Sydney after he was believed to have fled the country following his arrest warrant. The alleged comments came after Joe Bradley called him a “maggot man”.

Gen Lillie called out Bravo network

Below Deck Med’s Gen Lillie is speaking out against Bravo for their reaction to Nathan Gallagher‘s court case involving a domestic violence charge. While she hasn’t named the network or the cast member she’s talking about, he is the only co-star facing a charge.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “October is DV [domestic violence] awareness month. As some of you may have noticed, I’ve stopped posting regularly about a show I participated in last year due to the network/production company’s silence due to a DV situation.”

Chef Joy slammed Luke’s behaviour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Bradley (@joebradley_)

Joy and Luke had a budding romance on Below Deck Med – but her reflection of their past together hasn’t ended well. She’s now broken her silence on what happened on the show and how she feels about it now, admitting that she was “blind for love” at the time.

She wrote: “For everyone still asking about Luke… I gave that man credit for flowers and a few text messages like he had delivered the moon. Looking back, they were breadcrumbs… and apparently I was the pigeon. At least the pigeon eventually flew away.”

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