Brian Austin Green says Dancing With the Stars rules on children limit his audience visits

Brian Austin Green has explained why he has been missing from the Dancing With the Stars audience during fiancée Sharna Burgess’ return for season 35. Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, he said production had tightened restrictions on young children attending.

Those restrictions “made getting to the ballroom trickier while he looks after their four-year-old son, Zane.” Brian said he attended more often at the beginning, but now has to arrange for someone to stay home with the children before he can go.

The couple “work out what is possible for each episode,” and he “cheers Sharna on whether he is there in person or watching at home. Support doesn’t always come with an audience seat.” They are also adjusting to the demands of Sharna’s Dancing With the Stars schedule.

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Brian said the training schedule has reduced their usual time together. Sharna is competing alongside Tyler Cameron, and Brian expected her workload to remain heavy for another month and a half if she stayed in the competition until the end.

There is another round of calendar juggling ahead, too. Brian said Sharna plans to join the Dancing With the Stars tour next year for one week in February and another in March. He encouraged her to take part, explaining that she loves dancing and deserves to experience it.

His approach is to “cover things at home while she works, with Sharna doing the same when his own jobs take him away.” They have also managed to combine work with time away together. Brian filmed for Fox’s Celebrity Name That Tune in Ireland, with Sharna joining him.

In the episode shown on Monday 12 October, Brian competed against Daphne Zuniga to raise money for Race to Erase MS, a nonprofit that funds multiple sclerosis research. He told Us Weekly he had supported the organisation since the 1990s.

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