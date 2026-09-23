Giada De Laurentiis went home on Dancing With The Stars last night, so who is she?

Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten were sent home on Dancing With The Stars last night, after scoring a fairly abysmal 12 points for their salsa during the Viral Hits Night. Following her elimination, Giada commented: “I tried my best and it wasn’t best enough. But I tried my best,” but who actually is she?

Well, Giada is primarily known for her cooking career, and her grandfather is actually the iconic food producer, Dino De Laurentiis. However, she didn’t immediately go into the cooking industry as she actually graduated from UCLA with a degree in anthropology, before then training at the famous Le Cordon Bleu in Paris in cuisine and pastry.

After returning to LA she worked at the Ritz-Carlton and Wolfgang Puck’s Spago in Beverly Hills, before establishing her own catering company. In 2002, Food Network gave her her own show called Everyday Italian, and following the success of that she also starred in Giada at Home, Giada Entertains and Giada in Italy. She has also worked as a judge and mentor on Food Network Star and won an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Host.

Giada was previously married to fashion designer Todd Thompson; they married in 2003 and divorced in 2014 after 11 years of marriage. They have one daughter, Jade.

She has been in a long-term relationship with Shane Farley, a four-time Emmy-winning television producer. They began dating in 2015 and have been together for more than a decade.

Whilst Giada De Laurentiis was sent home from Dancing With The Stars just two wees into the show, she shared that she wanted to do the competition in the first place to show her daughter that it’s never too late to face a fear.

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