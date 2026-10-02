Rick Devens explains his decision not to bring Drew Campbell to the Big Brother finale

He plans to make it up to him for the rest of his life

Rick Devens just won Big Brother, with Drew Campbell saying he feels “betrayed” by the man he looked up to as a father figure. The thing is, Rick always planned to bring Drew into the finale with him, but has admitted there was a single moment that stopped him doing so.

During the contest, Rick cut Drew, who saw him as a father figure. He told TV Insider: “So now I’ve won, I’m glad I made the decision I made, but I will spend the rest of my life trying to make it up to Drew because I feel like he deserved to be in that final two chair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Devens (@rick_devens)

He’s even admitted he was always planning to take Drew into the finale, until Taylor told him the night before, “If you take Drew, I’m not going to vote for you, and I’m going to make sure Lala doesn’t vote for you.” So that’s when he put himself first and betray Drew.

Rick added: “I was going to take Drew. I wanted to take Drew when I told him in front of all of America that I’m taking you to the final two. I meant it. Then I go, “Oh no, because I think Melody [Morris] and Barrett [Pfeiffer] are going to vote for Drew. That’s four.’

“That’s all I need to lose in the finals. So on top of that, when she was willing to say she would take me to the final two if she won part three, and I take her to the final two if I won part three, that’s where it switched. I still had to sleep on it and talk to her this morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Campbell (@_drew.campbell_)

“I didn’t want to do it. I wanted to sit next to Drew, but I didn’t leave my family all summer for second place when I felt like there was a realistic shot at first place if I made the harder emotional decision. So I kind of just took all emotion out of it and looked at the facts.

“It was a no-brainer. Then I had to I had to go with it. Seeing it now, I hate it. I wanted Drew in the final two with me! I still think there’s a really good possibility I would have lost to Drew. Drew played a very active game, and I think Melody would have voted for Drew.”

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