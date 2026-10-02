Where the Yacht Deals Monaco cast are now, as Meltem lands the job at the company

The Yacht Deals Monaco cast are all living their best lives – even the stars who didn’t get the job at Cornelius Kistler’s company selling high-end yachts. We know Menem landed the final job there, but where are the rest of the cast members now working since filming?

Meltem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meltem Tasan (@melteam.meltem)

Meltem is the winner of Yacht Deals Monaco! She hasn’t updated her LinkedIn page or Instagram, which shows she’s been working as a self-employed MELTEAM GMBH employee since April 2023. Meltem appears to be really passionate about super cars over yachts!

Tim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim (@tim_rasch)

Tim’s LinkedIn page reveals he’s working in social media strategy alongside his role as a social impact ambassador for Mehad. Before these roles, he worked as an influencer for five years, and is still a yacht broker, even though he didn’t land the role with Cornelius.

David

David is keeping his life out of the limelight since filming Yacht Deals Monaco. He works as a financial advisor.

Jolyn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jolyn Walter (@jolyn.w)

Jolyn is the founder of Real Estates Boutique and lives in Berlin. Alongside that, she is selling high-end yachts and has a really aesthetic Instagram with over 5k followers. She said of the show: “For me, it was important from the very beginning to stay myself.”

Nehemie

Nehemie keeps his life private, but has WI Executive Search in his Instagram bio. He works there as a headhunter and has done since 2021, in the Stuttgart and Berlin locations. Before becoming a recruiter, Nehemie secured a economics and management degree.

Tarik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarik Oz (@iamtaoz)

Tarik came second on the show, but just lost out on a role at Cornelius’ company. He’s still working in residential investment in the capital markets and is based in Berlin, Germany. Tarik is a self-confessed “professional money spender” who loves going shopping!

Sophia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia (@germansparkleparty)

Singer Sophia is currently based in London. She’s passionate about music, lifestyle and food, and did hit up Berlin to reunite with her fellow cast members. Sophia is focusing on her singing career and when she’s not recording, is hanging out with partner Cos Costas.

Randolf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randolf | Yacht Deals Monaco Disney+ (@randolf.cubin)

Randolf is working as a reserve naval officer and investment specialist. He’s actually been doing a lot of travelling since filming, whether it’s in Ibiza or Berlin. He obviously attended the Monaco Yacht show, like a lot of his fellow cast members, as he still loves boats.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.